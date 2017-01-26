FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-HC2 Holdings announces launch of $45 million senior secured notes offering
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-HC2 Holdings announces launch of $45 million senior secured notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - HC2 Holdings Inc :

* HC2 Holdings Inc says offering of $45 million aggregate principal amount of 11.000 pct senior secured notes due 2019

* HC2 Holdings Inc - announced today an offering of $45 million aggregate principal amount of 11.000pct senior secured notes due 2019

* HC2 Holdings Inc - expects to use net proceeds from issuance of notes to refinance 11.000 pct senior secured bridge note due 2019

* HC2 Holdings announces launch of $45 million senior secured notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.