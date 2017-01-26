FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-International Speedway Q4 EPS $0.72
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-International Speedway Q4 EPS $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - International Speedway Corp

* International speedway corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of fiscal 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.72

* Q4 revenue $221.8 million versus $219.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.65

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.72 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $660 million to $670 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $683.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

