7 months ago
BRIEF-Alliance Data Q4 core EPS $16.92
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance Data Q4 core EPS $16.92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance data systems corp - annual 2017 guidance is for revenue of $7.7 billion and core eps of $18.50

* Alliance data systems corp says credit sales increased 16 percent to $9.0 billion for q4 of 2016

* Alliance data systems corp says gross yields were 25.1 percent for q4 of 2016, up approximately 10 basis points from prior comparable period

* Qtrly revenue increased 4 percent to $1.83 billion

* Alliance data reports full-year 2016 results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $7.7 billion

* Q4 core earnings per share $16.92

* Q4 earnings per share view $4.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $18.68, revenue view $7.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

