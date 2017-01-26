FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-T.Rowe Price Group Q4 EPS $1.50 including items
January 26, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-T.Rowe Price Group Q4 EPS $1.50 including items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc

* t. Rowe -firm recognized in its q4 of 2016 operating expenses an insurance recovery of $100 million before taxes, or $.24 in diluted after-tax earnings per share

* t. Rowe price group inc says net cash outflows of $1.9 billion in q4 of 2016, and net cash inflows of $6.3 billion for year ended december 31, 2016

* t. Rowe price group reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.50 including items

* Q4 revenue $1.1 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* t. Rowe price group inc says firm expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be up to $175 million, of which about two-thirds is planned for technology initiatives

* t. Rowe price group inc says investment advisory revenues earned in q4 of 2016 from t. Rowe price mutual funds distributed in u.s. Were $700.7 million

* t. Rowe price group inc says investment advisory revenues earned in q4 of 2016 from other investment portfolios were $266.1 million

* t. Rowe price group inc says currently estimates its effective tax rate for 2017 will be about 36.5%

* Qtrly ending average assets under management $810.8 billion versus $763.1 billion

* t. Rowe -experienced net cash outflows for q4 and year, largely as a result of clients reallocating from active u.s. Equity strategies to passive products

* t. Rowe price group inc - "fixed income returns suffered in quarter as interest rates rose following u.s. elections" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

