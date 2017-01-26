BRIEF-S&T Bancorp announces Q4 EPS $0.51

Jan 26 (Reuters) - S&T Bancorp Inc

* s&t bancorp inc qtrly net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 1.9%, to $52.5 million compared to $51.5 million in q3 of 2016

* Qtrly net interest income was impacted by an increase in average loans of $131 million, or 2.4%, compared to prior quarter

* s&t bancorp, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S