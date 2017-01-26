FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brunswick Corporation Q4 adjusted diluted EPS $0.67
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Brunswick Corporation Q4 adjusted diluted EPS $0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp :

* Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick releases fourth quarter 2016 earnings

* Brunswick Corp sees 2017 revenue growth of 6% to 8%

* Brunswick Corp - qtrly net sales $1,083.0 million versus $986.1 million

* Brunswick -for Q4 on a gaap basis, diluted eps of $0.19

* Brunswick Corp - sees 2017 revenue growth of 6% to 8%

* Brunswick Corp - for the full-year 2017, we expect to generate free cash flow in excess of $250 million

* Brunswick -Q4 diluted EPS, as adjusted of $0.67

* Brunswick Corp - sees 2017 EPS, as adjusted, of $3.90 to $4.05

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.99, revenue view $4.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brunswick Corp -“operating expenses are estimated to increase in 2017 ”

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

