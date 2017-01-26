FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Independent Bank Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Independent Bank Corp :

* Independent bank corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and 2017 share repurchase authorization

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company's net interest income totaled $20.3 million during Q4 of 2016, an increase of $0.9 million, or 4.6% from year-ago period

* Independent Bank Corp - under terms of share repurchase plan, company is authorized to buy back up to 5% of its outstanding common stock.

* Independent Bank Corp - repurchase plan is authorized to last through Dec. 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

