7 months ago
BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :

* Mountain Province Diamonds announces production results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016 and completion of first diamond sale

* Mountain Province diamonds-level of demand for small lower-quality diamonds was disappointing, but expect improvements as indian liquidity issues abate

* Mountain Province Diamonds- total mining of waste and ore from 5034 open pit for twelve months to December 31, 2016 was approximately 22.5 million tonnes

* Mountain Province Diamonds Inc - next sale is scheduled to commence on February 20, 2017, and will occur once every five weeks thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

