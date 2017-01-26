BRIEF-Harman reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Harman International Industries Inc

* Harman reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.22

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.39

* Q2 sales $1.95 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.91 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harman International says in light of pending transaction, Harman is withdrawing its financial outlook and will not be hosting earnings conference calls

* Harman International Industries Inc says Samsung acquisition on track to close in mid calendar 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: