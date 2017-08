Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc

* Tembec reports financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 24, 2016

* Q1 loss per share C$0.09

* Q1 sales C$370 million versus C$354 million

* Tembec Inc says "significant rebound in profitability in march 2017 quarter is expected"