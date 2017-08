Jan 26 (Reuters) - Towne Bank :

* Townebank reports full year and fourth quarter financial results for 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue rose 42.4 percent to $101.7 million

* Qtrly net interest income increased to $62.15 million, a $15.82 million, or 34.15pct , increase from Q4 2015

* Towne bank- qtrly tax-equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.64pct in current quarter from 3.36pct in q4 2015