Jan 26 (Reuters) - First Bancorp :

* First Bancorp - results for 2016 were negatively impacted by company's early termination of its fdic loss share agreements

* First Bancorp reports fourth quarter and annual results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S