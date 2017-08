Jan 26 (Reuters) - Qiagen Nv :

* Qiagen announces adjustment of conversion ratio under its 0.375 pct senior unsecured convertible notes due 2019 (isin xs1046477235)

* Qiagen NV - Qiagen will fund capital repayment from existing cash reserves

* Adjusted conversion ratio of 7,063.1647 (from previously 7,334.8249) became effective as of Wednesday, January 25, 2017