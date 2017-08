Jan 26 (Reuters) - California First National Bancorp :

* CFNB second quarter earnings up 169% on strong gains from sale of leases and leased property and 46% growth in commercial loan income

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 2017 total interest income increased 30% to $8.6 million from $6.6 million for Q2 of fiscal 2016