Jan 26 (Reuters) - Strattec Security Corp -

* Strattec Security Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 sales $98.9 million versus $102.5 million

* Sales to Fiat Chrysler automobiles in quarter decreased due to lower customer vehicle production volume and content on components co supplies