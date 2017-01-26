FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Riverview Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Riverview Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Riverview Bancorp Inc -

* Riverview Bancorp earns $2.0 million in third fiscal quarter; highlighted by strong revenue growth and improved net interest margin

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue rose 9.4 percent to $10.8 million

* Riverview trust company's assets under management were $403.3 million at Dec 31, 2016, compared to $394.6 million at Dec 31, 2015

* Quarterly net interest income $8.5 million versus $7.5 million

* "Our previously announced purchase and assumption agreement with mbank is still on track to close in february," Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.