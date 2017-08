Jan 26 (Reuters) - Marten Transport Ltd -

* Marten Transport announces fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $172.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $168.3 million

* Qtrly operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges, improved 2.2 pct to $157.4 million from $154.0 million for 2015 quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: