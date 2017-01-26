BRIEF-Starbucks reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp :
* Starbucks reports record holiday and record q1 fy17 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 revenue $5.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.85 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Starbucks Corp - company reaffirms outlook for fiscal 2017
* Starbucks Corp says continue to expect mid-single digit comparable store sales growth globally for 2017
* Qtrly global comparable store sales increased 3pct
* Mobile order and pay represented 7pct of U.S. Company-Operated transactions in quarter
* Starbucks Corp - continue to expect FY 2017 GAAP EPS in range of $2.09 to $2.11 and non-GAAP EPS in range of $2.12 to $2.14
* Starbucks Corp says consolidated revenue growth now expected to be in range of 8pct to 10 pctfor 2017
* Qtrly U.S. Comparable store sales increased 3pct
* Q1 comparable store sales up 6pct in China
* Company reaffirms outlook for fiscal 2017
* Active membership in starbucks rewards grew 16pct year-over-year to 12.9 million members in U.S. In quarter
* Starbucks Corp - 2017 consolidated revenue growth now expected to be in range of 8pct to 10pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.14, revenue view $23.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* A 1pct decrease in EMEA comparable store sales in Q1
* Starbucks Corp - continue to expect approximately 2,100 net new stores globally in 2017
* Starbucks Corp - continue to expect approximately 2,100 net new stores globally in 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S