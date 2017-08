Jan 26 (Reuters) - First Business Financial Services Inc :

* First Business reports fourth quarter 2016 profit of $4.0 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46

* Qtrly net interest income of $16.8 million increased $1.5 million,

* Net interest margin 3.91pct during Q4 of 2016,versus 3.63pct for Q4 of 2015