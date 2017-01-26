FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Super Micro Computer reports Q2 earnings per share $0.43
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Super Micro Computer reports Q2 earnings per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Super Micro Computer Inc -

* Super Micro Computer Inc announces 2nd quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.34 to $0.42

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.43

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $570 million to $630 million

* Q2 sales $652 million versus I/B/E/S view $609.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.48

* Company expects net sales of $570 million to $630 million for Q3 of fiscal year 2017 ending March 31, 2017

* Company expects non-gaap earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.34 to $0.42 for q3

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $552.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

