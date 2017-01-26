FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSI Technology reports Q3 EPS $0.02
January 26, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-GSI Technology reports Q3 EPS $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gsi Technology Inc

* Gsi technology, inc. Reports third-quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $11.5 million versus $12.9 million

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $10 million to $10.8 million

* Gsi technology inc says expect gross margin of approximately 50% to 52% in q4

* Says expect sales to improve substantially in q1 of fiscal 2018, with net revenues in area of $13.0 million.

* Currently expect a substantial rebound in revenues during q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

