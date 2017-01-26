BRIEF-Paypal reports Q4 active customer accounts of 197 mln, EPS $0.32

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc

* Paypal reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Says in q4, merchant services TPV grew 27%, or 30% on an fx-neutral basis

* Paypal holdings inc- Qtrly active customer accounts of 197 million, up 10% with growth of 18 million active customer accounts

* Paypal processed $99 billion in tpv in q4, representing growth of 22%, or 25% on an fx-neutral basis

* Q4 transaction margin was 57.7pct versus. 58.7 percent in q3

* Sees q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.42

* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.69 to $1.74

* Sees q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33

* Sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.26 to $1.31

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Sees q1 2017 revenue up 14 to 16 percent

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 15 to 17 percent

* Q4 revenue $2.981 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.98 billion

* Paypal holdings inc sees q1 2017 revenue to grow 14% - 16% at current spot rates and 16% - 18% on an fx-neutral basis, to a range of $2.900 - $2.950 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $12.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

