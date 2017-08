BRIEF-E*Trade Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.46

Jan 26 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp

* e*trade financial corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* e*trade financial corp says q4 net new brokerage accounts of 24,000; annualized growth rate of 2.8 percent

* Qtrly daily average revenue trades of 188,000

* e*trade financial corp - qtrly benefit to provision for loan losses of $ 18 million versus $23 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* e*trade financial corp says q4 total net revenue $509 million versus. $439 million