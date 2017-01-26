BRIEF-Proofpoint reports Q4 loss per share $0.54

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Proofpoint Inc -

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $107.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Proofpoint announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 revenue $106.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.8 million

* Sees Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09

* Sees Q1 gaap loss per share $0.66 to $0.73

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.54

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $109 million to $111 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $488 million to $492 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year 2017 billings are expected to be in range of $611.0 million to $615.0 million

* For full year 2017 gaap loss is expected to be in range of $2.75 to $2.57 per share

* Proofpoint -fior full year 2017 non-gaap net income is expected to be in range $0.49 to $0.52 per share

* Proofpoint Inc says full year 2017 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $95.0 million to $105.0 million

* Proofpoint Inc expects full year 2017 capital expenditures of $40.0 million to $42.0 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $485.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: