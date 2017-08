BRIEF-8Point3 Energy Partners sees FY 2017 revenue $63.3 million to $66.7 million

Jan 26 (Reuters) - 8point3 Energy Partners Lp

* 8Point3 energy partners lp - sees q1 2017 revenue of $9.3 million to $9.8 million

* 8Point3 energy partners reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* 8Point3 energy partners lp - sees q1 2017 adjusted ebitda of $11.8 million to $12.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $63.3 million to $66.7 million

* 8Point3 energy partners lp - partnership also expects a distribution growth rate of 12 percent for fiscal year 2017

* 8Point3 energy partners lp -sees fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $106.5 million to $113.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: