BRIEF-First Financial Bankshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.40

Jan 26 (Reuters) - First Financial Bankshares Inc -

* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $56.54 million compared with $58.00 million in same quarter of 2015

* First Financial Bankshares announces fourth quarter earnings results and 30th year of consecutive earnings growth

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Financial Bankshares Inc - net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 4.01 percent for q4 of 2016 versus 4.16 percent in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: