FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-First Financial Bankshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.40
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-First Financial Bankshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - First Financial Bankshares Inc -

* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $56.54 million compared with $58.00 million in same quarter of 2015

* First Financial Bankshares announces fourth quarter earnings results and 30th year of consecutive earnings growth

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Financial Bankshares Inc - net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 4.01 percent for q4 of 2016 versus 4.16 percent in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.