Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc -

* Ag Growth announces approximately $60 million bought deal equity financing

* Entered into an agreement with Syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC capital markets, National Bank Financial

* Ag Growth International Inc says will issue on a "bought deal" basis, 1.1 million common shares at a price of $55.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: