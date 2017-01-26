FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-K12 reports Q2 earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - K12 Inc :

* K12 Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 with revenues of $221.1 million

* Q2 revenue $221.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* K12 inc sees capital expenditures in range of $55 million to $60 million for 2017

* Sees Q3 revenue in range of $210 million to $220 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted operating income of $18 million to $21 million

* Q3 revenue view $230.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 operating income in range of $14 million to $17 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

