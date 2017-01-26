FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celestica reports Q4 earnings per share $0.15
January 26, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Celestica reports Q4 earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc -

* Celestica announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion

* Made a decision in quarter to exit manufacturing of such panels

* Recorded restructuring charges totaling about $21 million in Q4 related to closure of solar panel manufacturing operations at 2 locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

