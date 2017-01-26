FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VMware posts Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.04
January 26, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-VMware posts Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - VMware Inc

* License revenue for q4 was $887 million, an increase of 8% from q4 of 2015

* VMware reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.43

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.04

* Q4 revenue $2.03 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.99 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* VMware - board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $1.2 billion of its class a common stock through end of fiscal 2018, ending on feb 2, 2018

* Co's new cloud service partnership with amazon web services announced in october 2016 will be available later in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

