FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp to buy Centrue Financial
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp to buy Centrue Financial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Midland States Bancorp Inc

* Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Centrue Financial Corporation

* Midland States Bancorp Inc expects transaction to be 8-9% accretive to earnings per share in 2018, first full year of combined operations

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - transaction expected to be 8-9% accretive to Midland's earnings per share in 2018

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - which Midland will acquire centrue for estimated total consideration of $175.1 million

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - expects transaction to be 8-9% accretive to earnings per share in 2018, first full year of combined operations

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - deal for $175.1 million

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - deal for $26.75 per share

* Deal for $26.75 per share of centrue common stock

* Midland States Bancorp Inc says Midland expects $18.2 million in one-time transaction-related charges

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - Midland expects $18.2 million in one-time transaction-related charges

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - holders of Centrue common stock will have right to receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7604 shares of Midland common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.