7 months ago
BRIEF-Business Services Q4 EPS $0.38
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Business Services Q4 EPS $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Marlin Business Services Corp

* Marlin Business Services Corp reports strong fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and declares a cash dividend of $0.14 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Qtrly net interest and fee income $21.8 million versus. $18.9 million

* Business Services Corp - sees full year origination volume (including both loans and leases) expected to finish at least 20% above 2016 levels

* Business Services Corp - net interest margin, as a percentage, is expected to move slightly lower in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

