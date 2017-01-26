BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp Q4 adj EPS $0.39

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Midland States Bancorp Inc

* Midland States Bancorp announces 2016 fourth quarter results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.72

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $26.0 million, a decrease of 4.8% from $27.3 million for Q3 of 2016

* Midland States Bancorp - net interest margin for Q4 of 2016 was 3.70%, compared to 4.00% for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: