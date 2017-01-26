FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Oceanfirst Financial reports quarterly earnings per share $0.22
January 26, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Oceanfirst Financial reports quarterly earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Oceanfirst Financial Corp -

* Oceanfirst Financial Corp announces quarterly and annual financial results

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.22

* Says net interest income for quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 increased to $35.8 million and $120.3 million

* Quarterly non-gaap core earnings per share $0.38 excluding items

* Board of directors has approved elimination of 10 branches in legacy cape and ocean shore market area by mid-year 2017

* Expense reductions associated with successful systems integration of cape in Q4 of 2016 will be fully realized in Q1 of 2017

* Oceanfirst Financial Corp says expects to consolidate other branches in its central New Jersey market area by end of year

* Expected annualized cost savings of $3.6 million from closures

* Expects to realize significant cost savings from consolidation of branches

* Net interest margin increased to 3.40% for quarter from 3.34% for quarter ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

