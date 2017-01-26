FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Busey reports Q4 EPS $0.30
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-First Busey reports Q4 EPS $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - First Busey Corp

* First busey announces 2016 fourth quarter earnings and full year results

* Q4 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Busey Corp - net interest income of $44.6 million in q4 of 2016 increased from $44.1 million in q3 of 2016

* First Busey Corp - net interest margin increased to 3.63% for q4 of 2016, compared to 3.51% for q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

