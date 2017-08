BRIEF-KEYW HOLDING SEES FY 2016 REVENUE $290 MLN TO $293 MLN

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Keyw Holding Corp

* KEYW ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SCHEDULES Q4 AND YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

* SEES FY 2016 REVENUE $290 MILLION TO $293 MILLION

* KEYW HOLDING CORP - EXPECTS REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2016 TO BE IN RANGE OF $290 MILLION TO $293 MILLION

* KEYW HOLDING CORP - EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS MARGIN FOR 2017 TO BE IN RANGE OF 10% TO 12%.

* KEYW HOLDING CORP - EXPECTS NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN RANGE OF $3 MILLION TO $5 MILLION FOR 2016

* KEYW HOLDING CORP - EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS MARGIN FOR 2017 TO BE IN RANGE OF 10% TO 12%

* FY2016 REVENUE VIEW $291.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: