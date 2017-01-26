BRIEF-Investors Bancorp reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Investors Bancorp Inc -

* Investors Bancorp Inc announces fourth quarter financial results and cash dividend

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.18 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly net interest income increased by $9.1 million, or 5.7% as compared to Q3 of 2016

* Net interest margin increased 7 basis points to 3.07% for 3 months ended Dec 31, 2016 from 3.00% for 3 months ended Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: