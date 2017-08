BRIEF-FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.55 PER SHARE

Jan 26 (Reuters) - First Interstate Bancsystem Inc

* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57

* NEW DIVIDEND REFLECTS A 9.1% INCREASE FROM DIVIDENDS PAID DURING Q4 2016 OF $0.22 PER COMMON SHARE

* NET INTEREST MARGIN RATIO INCREASED 4 BASIS POINTS TO 3.62% DURING Q4 2016, AS COMPARED TO 3.58% DURING Q3 2016

* NET INTEREST INCOME,ON FTE BASIS,INCREASED $3.0 MILLION,OR 4.2%, TO $74.7 MILLION DURING Q4 2016,COMPARED TO $71.7 MILLION IN Q3 2016