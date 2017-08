Jan 27 (Reuters) - Poxel SA :

* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)

* We plan to be in position to initiate phase 3 program for Imeglimin in Japan, during Q4 2017