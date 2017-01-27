FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enbridge announces privatization of Midcoast Energy Partners LP
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Enbridge announces privatization of Midcoast Energy Partners LP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc :

* Enbridge announces privatization of midcoast energy partners lp and provides update on enbridge energy partners strategic review

* Enbridge announces privatization of Midcoast Energy Partners LP and provides update on enbridge energy partners strategic review

* Enbridge Inc - total consideration paid by enbridge for these units will be approximately US$170 million.

* Enbridge Inc says mep is partial owner of Enbridge Energy Partners LP's ("eep") natural gas gathering and processing business

* Enbridge Inc - strategic review of eep is ongoing and is expected to continue through Q2 of 2017.

* Enbridge Inc says enbridge will continue working closely with eep on strategic review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

