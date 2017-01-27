FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air Products posts Q1 adj. earnings $1.47/shr from continuing operations
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Air Products posts Q1 adj. earnings $1.47/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air Products and Chemicals Inc

* Air Products reports strong fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.15

* Q1 sales $1.883 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.95 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $6.00 to $6.25

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc - expects fiscal 2017 adjusted EPS of $6.00 to $6.25, which at midpoint, represents an increase of nine percent over last year

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc - capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2017 is approximately $1 billion on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc- for fiscal 2017 Q2, air products expects adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.30 to $1.40

* Air Products and Chemicals - likely to incur additional costs for business separation, cost reduction,asset actions,pension settlements in future periods

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.38, revenue view $7.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

