FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Midcoast Energy Partners LP

* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units

* Midcoast Energy Partners LP - deal for US$170.2 million.

* Midcoast Energy Partners LP - EECI will acquire, for cash, all of outstanding publicly held common units of MEP at a price of US$8.00 per common unit

* Midcoast Energy - upon conversion of subordinated units owned by EEP, EEP will own approximately 52 percent of MEP's then outstanding common units

* Midcoast Energy Partners LP - board of general partner of MEP, unanimously approved merger agreement

* Midcoast Energy Partners LP - board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3575 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.