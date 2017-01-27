FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enbridge Energy Partners expects 2017 adj. EBITDA to be $1.7 - $1.8 bln
January 27, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Enbridge Energy Partners expects 2017 adj. EBITDA to be $1.7 - $1.8 bln

Reuters Staff

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp

* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces 2017 financial outlook and strategic review update

* Enbridge Energy Partners - expects to meet 2016 adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow guidance of $1.8 - $1.9 billion and $860 - $920 million respectively

* Enbridge Energy Partners LP - expects 2017 adjusted EBITDA and DCF to be $1.7 - $1.8 billion and $750 - $800 million, respectively

* Enbridge Energy Partners - to sign joint funding agreement with Enbridge Energy Co, a unit of Enbridge Inc, for U.S. portion of Line 3 Replacement program

* Enbridge Energy Partners LP - EECI will fund 99 percent and EEP will fund 1 percent of capital cost of U.S. L3R program

* Enbridge Energy Partners LP - EECI will pay EEP approximately $450 million for its 99 percent interest in project

* Enbridge Energy Partners - expects to use funds received from L3R joint funding agreement to exercise option under eastern access joint funding agreement

* Enbridge Energy Partners - option under eastern access joint funding agreement is to acquire an additional 15 percent interest in eastern access project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

