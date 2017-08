Jan 27 (Reuters) - Aldridge Minerals Inc

* Aldridge provides land acquisition update and announces the appointment of Scotia Capital as financial advisor

* Aldridge Minerals Inc - company has acquired title to or has right to access 91.1 pct of Yenipazar project area

* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Scotia Capital will assist Aldridge in evaluating financing and strategic options