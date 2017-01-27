FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Xerox adds two new directors to board
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Xerox adds two new directors to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp :

* Xerox adds two new directors to board

* Xerox Corp - chief executive officer, Jeff Jacobson, joined Xerox's board of directors, effective January 26, 2017.

* Says Richard Harrington, who has served on board since 2004, will also retire and will not stand for re-election

* Xerox Corp - CEO, Jeff Jacobson, and Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions, Inc., have joined Xerox's board of directors

* Xerox Corp - appointments are effective January 26, 2017

* Xerox - CEO, Jeff Jacobson, and Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions, Inc, have joined Xerox's board of directors (corrects typo) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

