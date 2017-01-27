FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Colgate reports 4th-qtr earnings of 68 cents per share
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Colgate reports 4th-qtr earnings of 68 cents per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co :

* Colgate announces 4th quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.68

* Q4 sales $3.721 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.87 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Latin america net sales decreased 10.5 percent in Q4 2016

* Says Q4 North America net sales, unit volume, pricing, foreign exchange and organic sales were all even with Q4 2015

* Q4 organic sales grew 1.5 percent

* Sees a low-single-digit net sales increase for 2017

* Q4 global unit volume decreased 5.5%, pricing increased 2.5% and foreign exchange was negative 1.5%

* "As we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and foreign exchange volatility remain challenging"

* Sees 2017 earnings per share on a dollar basis to be flat

* For 2017, on GAAP basis, planning for year of gross margin expansion, expect earnings per share on dollar basis to be flat

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.00, revenue view $15.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Anticipate another year of solid organic sales growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

