BRIEF-Hill-Rom reports Q1 earnings per share $0.36

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hill-rom Holdings Inc :

* Hill-Rom reports fiscal first quarter financial results and reaffirms 2017 full-year adjusted earnings per diluted share and cash flow guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 revenue $637 million versus I/B/E/S view $654.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.79 excluding items

* Sees FY revenue up about 1 percent

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 2 to 3 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $2.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* On a constant currency basis, qtrly revenue declined 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: