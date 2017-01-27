FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Hill-Rom reports Q1 earnings per share $0.36
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hill-Rom reports Q1 earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hill-rom Holdings Inc :

* Hill-Rom reports fiscal first quarter financial results and reaffirms 2017 full-year adjusted earnings per diluted share and cash flow guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 revenue $637 million versus I/B/E/S view $654.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.79 excluding items

* Sees FY revenue up about 1 percent

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 2 to 3 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $2.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* On a constant currency basis, qtrly revenue declined 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.