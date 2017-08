Jan 27 (Reuters) - Tecnoglass Inc :

* Tecnoglass announces agreement to issue $210 million of senior notes

* Tecnoglass -intends to use portion of proceeds to repay approximately $185 million of outstanding indebtedness, to fund working capital needs, among others

* Tecnoglass Inc says transaction is expected to settle on Jan. 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: