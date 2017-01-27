FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-South state corporation reports 2016 results increases quarterly cash dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - South State Corp

* South State Corporation reports 2016 results; increases quarterly cash dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $1.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* South State Corp- Increased dividend paid to common shareholders during 2016 by 23.5%, or $0.23 per share, compared 2015

* South State Corp- Non-taxable equivalent net interest income was $80.6 million for Q4 of 2016, a $645,000 decrease from Q3 of 2016

* South State Corp- Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased 9 basis points from Q3 of 2016 and declined by 23 basis points from Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

