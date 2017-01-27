FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-FactSet strengthens global wealth management offering, agrees to acquire Interactive Data Managed Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - FactSet Research Systems Inc

* FactSet Research Systems Inc - Deal to have an immaterial impact to diluted EPS

* FactSet strengthens global wealth management offering, agrees to acquire Interactive Data Managed Solutions

* FactSet Research Systems Inc - No regulatory approvals for deal are required

* FactSet Research Systems Inc - Agreed to acquire interactive data managed solutions (IDMS) from intercontinental exchange for cash consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

